Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $665,000 Stake in Albemarle Co. (ALB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 108.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 16.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 3,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 36,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7.2% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 2,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) traded up 0.19% on Wednesday, reaching $108.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,206 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.91. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $65.57 and a 12 month high of $108.56. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $696.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.68 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post $4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 63.54%.

WARNING: “Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $665,000 Stake in Albemarle Co. (ALB)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/perigon-wealth-management-llc-has-665000-stake-in-albemarle-co-alb-updated-updated.html.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALB. Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation is a global developer, manufacturer and marketer of highly-engineered specialty chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Lithium and Advanced Materials, Bromine Specialties and Refining Solutions. Lithium and Advanced Materials segment consist of two product categories: Lithium and Performance Catalyst Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.