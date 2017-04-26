Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 325 Shares of Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,968 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,725,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,053,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Fortinet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 385,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after buying an additional 36,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,000. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) traded down 0.92% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.90. 1,556,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.76. Fortinet Inc has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $40.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Fortinet had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $362.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 13,135 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $487,965.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,685.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 69,095 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $2,290,499.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,484,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,961,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,512 shares of company stock worth $5,351,862. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc is a network security company. The Company provides cyber security solutions to a range of enterprises, service providers and government organizations across the world. Its network security solution consists of FortiGate physical, virtual machine and cloud platforms, which provide integrated security and networking functions to protect data, applications and users from network-and content-level security threats.

