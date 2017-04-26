Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 641 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Elkhorn Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,899,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) traded up 1.70% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.58. 2,751,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.75. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.37 and a 12-month high of $186.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Illumina had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $598 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post $3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. Vetr raised shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.34 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. CL King raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.05.

In other news, EVP Omead Ostadan sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $41,673.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $92,240.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,285.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,476 shares of company stock worth $2,078,440. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc (Illumina) is a provider of sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The Company operates through two segments: Core Illumina and the consolidated variable interest entities (VIEs), which include the activities of GRAIL, Inc (GRAIL) and Helix Holdings I, LLC (Helix). Core Illumina consists of its core operations.

