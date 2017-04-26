Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,979 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,335 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV during the third quarter worth about $8,943,000. Advisor Consultant Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV during the third quarter worth about $816,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 103,170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $10,524,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV by 14.8% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 35,570 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) traded up 0.25% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,824,838 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 181.84 and a beta of 1.21. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12-month low of $73.62 and a 12-month high of $107.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors NV in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut NXP Semiconductors NV from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Vetr cut NXP Semiconductors NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.99 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors NV in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.15.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXP) is a holding company. The Company operates as a semiconductor company. The Company provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions. The Company’s segments are High Performance Mixed Signal (HPMS), Standard Products (SP), and Corporate and Other. Its product solutions are used in a range of end-market applications, including automotive, personal security and identification, wireless and wireline infrastructure, mobile communications, multi-market industrial, consumer and computing.

