PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Position Increased by Girard Securities Inc.

Girard Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Girard Securities Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the third quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) opened at 114.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.86 and a 200-day moving average of $106.77. The firm has a market cap of $162.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $114.61.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 56.16%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post $5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 66.01%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Vetr lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.12.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 23,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $2,571,944.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,859 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,423.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vivek Sankaran sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,595 shares in the company, valued at $8,111,640.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,343 shares of company stock worth $4,850,480 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

