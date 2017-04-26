Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.70% from the stock’s previous close.

PEBO has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) opened at 34.33 on Monday. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $34.61. The stock has a market cap of $616.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average is $30.27.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business earned $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.30 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post $1.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,215,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,464,000 after buying an additional 53,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,192,000 after buying an additional 23,462 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 56.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 250,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 90,779 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,735,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 106,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 15,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc is a financial holding company. The Company operates principally through its subsidiary, Peoples Bank. Peoples Bank’s operating subsidiaries include Peoples Insurance Agency, LLC (Peoples Insurance) and two asset management companies, PBNA, LLC. and Peoples Tax Credit Equity, LLC.

