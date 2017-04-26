Penn National Gaming (PENN) to Repurchase $100 million in Stock

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan, which allows the company to buyback $100 million in shares on Thursday, February 2nd, EventVestor reports. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Penn National Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) opened at 18.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.88. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $18.99.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.19. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 18.12%. The business earned $742.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post $0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 3,300 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $47,322.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,329.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc (Penn) is an owner and manager of gaming and racing facilities, and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The Company operates through three segments: Northeast, South/West and Midwest. The Northeast segment consists of various properties, including Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, Hollywood Casino Bangor, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course and Hollywood Casino Toledo.

