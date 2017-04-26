Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL Sells 642 Shares of CME Group Inc (CME)

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 5,492.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simonbaker & Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) traded up 0.08% on Wednesday, hitting $120.04. 1,252,536 shares of the company were exchanged. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $90.69 and a 52-week high of $127.60. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.93 and a 200-day moving average of $116.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $913 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.46 million. CME Group had a net margin of 42.67% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post $4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.98%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL Sells 642 Shares of CME Group Inc (CME)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/pekin-singer-strauss-asset-management-il-sells-642-shares-of-cme-group-inc-cme-updated-updated.html.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.54.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $61,055.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,385. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,099 shares in the company, valued at $737,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,931 shares of company stock worth $1,576,260 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its exchanges, provides products across all asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The Company’s segment primarily consists of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc (CME), Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc (CBOT), New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc (NYMEX) and Commodity Exchange, Inc (COMEX) exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.