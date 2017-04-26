Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL Cuts Stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX)

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the period. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 4,022.5% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) traded up 1.23% on Wednesday, reaching $31.27. 6,407,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $28.31. Blackstone Group also saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,360 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 145% compared to the typical volume of 556 call options.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company earned $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post $2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.29%.

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vetr lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.38 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group AG increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.15.

In other news, Director Bennett J. Goodman sold 635,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $19,217,369.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 315,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,541,916.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $614,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,963,000.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. The Company’s alternative asset management businesses include investment vehicles focused on private equity, non-investment grade credit, secondary private equity funds of funds and multi-asset class strategies. It operates through four segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit.

