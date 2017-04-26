Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL Increases Position in Potash Co. of Saskatchewan (POT)

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL boosted its stake in shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan (NYSE:POT) (TSE:POT) by 308.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,535 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,150 shares during the period. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL’s holdings in Potash Co. of Saskatchewan were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POT. WFG Advisors LP raised its position in Potash Co. of Saskatchewan by 356.3% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 5,088 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan by 170.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,574 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan (NYSE:POT) traded up 0.30% on Wednesday, reaching $16.66. 5,177,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 0.58. Potash Co. of Saskatchewan has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $20.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66.

Potash Co. of Saskatchewan (NYSE:POT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The fertilizer maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Potash Co. of Saskatchewan had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business earned $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Potash Co. of Saskatchewan will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Potash Co. of Saskatchewan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc decreased their price objective on shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG upped their price objective on shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.98 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.78.

Potash Co. of Saskatchewan Company Profile

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc (PCS) is a fertilizer producer producing a range of primary crop nutrients, such as potash, nitrogen and phosphate. The Company operates through three segments: potash, nitrogen and phosphate. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated five potash operations in Saskatchewan and owned one in New Brunswick.

