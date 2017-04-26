Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Shares Bought by Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 217.8% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 348.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 5,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) traded down 0.85% on Wednesday, reaching $27.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,185,466 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08. The firm has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post $1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.97.

In other news, Director James T. Hackett acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.65 per share, for a total transaction of $945,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 220,623 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,848.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edwin E. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $420,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Enterprise) is a provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products in North America. The Company’s segments include NGL Pipelines & Services; Crude Oil Pipelines & Services; Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

