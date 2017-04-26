Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL Invests $629,000 in CBRE Group Inc (CBG)

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBG. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 19.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) traded up 0.73% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.55. 2,244,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. CBRE Group Inc has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $36.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average is $31.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post $2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 15,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 308,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,781,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura D. Tyson sold 3,966 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $144,084.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,999.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,175 shares of company stock worth $5,784,723 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a holding company that conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company. The Company operates through the segments: The Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management, and Development Services.

