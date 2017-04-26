Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays PLC set a $31.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.89.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) opened at 31.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average of $28.56. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $31.85.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.35. The firm earned $198.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.94 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post $0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 226.87%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CFO Raymond D. Martz sold 12,828 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $358,157.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,993,519.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jon E. Bortz sold 31,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $864,679.26. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 674,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,668,757.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,912 shares of company stock worth $2,048,812. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 42.1% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 12.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company. The Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and invests in hotel properties located primarily in cities of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 29 hotels with a total of 7,219 guest rooms.

