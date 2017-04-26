International Game Technology (IGT) Position Maintained by Peavine Capital LLC

Peavine Capital LLC held its stake in International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. International Game Technology accounts for approximately 0.2% of Peavine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Peavine Capital LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 5,670.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the third quarter valued at $207,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) traded up 1.491% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.125. 533,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $32.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.092 and a beta of 1.51.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business earned $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will post $2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.69%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/peavine-capital-llc-has-269000-stake-in-international-game-technology-igt-updated.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America Corp cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology (IGT) is a global gaming company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of casino-style gaming equipment, systems technology, and game content across multiple platforms: land-based, online real-money and social gaming. The Company is a supplier of gaming entertainment products worldwide.

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.