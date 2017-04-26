PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) Now Covered by Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $87.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock.

PDCE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised PDC Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group AG boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut PDC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.62.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) traded down 0.72% on Thursday, reaching $58.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,732 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.49 and a 200-day moving average of $68.68. The stock’s market cap is $3.80 billion. PDC Energy has a one year low of $50.12 and a one year high of $84.88.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The company earned $108.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.40 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 42.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PDC Energy will post $0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Casabona sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $63,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,560.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $116,467.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,381 shares in the company, valued at $12,220,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $425,198. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in PDC Energy by 61.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,730 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 27.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company produces, develops, acquires and explores for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Utica Shale in southeastern Ohio. The Company operates through two segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing.

