Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Invests $484,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 0.7% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,608.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 81,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 76,469 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 847.4% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 196,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,597,000 after buying an additional 175,781 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CrestPoint Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 55.5% in the third quarter. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) traded up 1.103% on Wednesday, hitting $54.535. The stock had a trading volume of 2,831,587 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.579 and a beta of 1.00. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $77.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average of $54.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 58.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Vetr lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.28 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.47.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Lamberto Andreotti sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,810,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 952,571 shares in the company, valued at $50,733,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $282,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,574.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,501 shares of company stock valued at $10,690,203 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

