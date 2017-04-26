Patrick J. Collins III Sells 375 Shares of NetGear, Inc. (NTGR) Stock

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Patrick J. Collins III sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $18,037.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $822,846.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) opened at 52.90 on Wednesday. NetGear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $60.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.46.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm earned $367.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.97 million. NetGear had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NetGear, Inc. will post $3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NTGR. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetGear in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NetGear in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Off Wall Street reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of NetGear in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital One National Association boosted its position in NetGear by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 11,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NetGear during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in NetGear by 5.2% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NetGear by 56.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,638,000 after buying an additional 159,698 shares during the period. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its position in NetGear by 433.3% in the third quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 86,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 70,489 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops and markets networking solutions and smart connected products for consumers, businesses and service providers. The Company’s product line consists of devices, such as network attached storage, Internet protocol (IP) security cameras, and home automation devices and services.

