Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a $180.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Over the past one year, Parker-Hannifin’s shares have outperformed the Zacks categorized Machinery – General Industrial industry’s average. The company also has a robust earnings surprise history, with consecutive earnings beats in the four trailing quarters. Parker-Hannifin expects that its revamped Win strategy will help deliver a growth rate of 8% in earnings, over the next five years. Going forward, the company expects to gain some traction from improving demand and incremental savings from its realignment actions. Parker-Hannifin has acquired CLARCOR, which will be integrated into its filtration business, helping double the sales of this unit. Also, the company made a strategic product line addition to its Hydraulics Unit with the Helac acquisition, which will boost revenues. On the flip side, prolonged sluggishness in the natural resources market and softness in key end-markets remain major concerns for the company.”

PH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America Corp raised Parker-Hannifin Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen and Company lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin Corp from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Argus raised Parker-Hannifin Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) opened at 165.22 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52 week low of $99.10 and a 52 week high of $165.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.23 and its 200 day moving average is $144.84.

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Parker-Hannifin Corp had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post $7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Parker-Hannifin Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.80%.

In other Parker-Hannifin Corp news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 18,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,192,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jon P. Marten sold 7,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $1,231,895.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,914,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,184 shares of company stock worth $6,675,032. 2.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin Corp during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp by 4.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp by 398.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp by 133.1% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corp Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation is a manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing precision engineered solutions for a range of mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. The Company operates through segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial Segment is an aggregation of several business units, which manufacture motion-control and fluid power system components for builders and users of various types of manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, agricultural, construction, and military vehicles and equipment.

