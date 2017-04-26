PAREXEL International Co. (PRXL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PAREXEL International Co. (NASDAQ:PRXL) to announce $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for PAREXEL International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. PAREXEL International posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PAREXEL International will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PAREXEL International.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRXL shares. Citigroup Inc cut PAREXEL International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of PAREXEL International in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on PAREXEL International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised PAREXEL International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut PAREXEL International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

Shares of PAREXEL International (NASDAQ:PRXL) traded down 0.55% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,248 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.82. PAREXEL International has a 12 month low of $51.16 and a 12 month high of $72.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day moving average is $64.52.

In related news, insider Gadi Saarony sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $150,055.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,208 shares in the company, valued at $916,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sybrand Pretorius sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $524,216.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,950 shares in the company, valued at $647,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRXL. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PAREXEL International by 243.3% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 26,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 18,795 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PAREXEL International during the fourth quarter valued at about $789,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PAREXEL International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,989,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PAREXEL International during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,041,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of PAREXEL International by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

PAREXEL International Company Profile

PAREXEL International Corporation (PAREXEL) is a biopharmaceutical outsourcing services company. The Company provides a range of expertise in clinical research, clinical logistics, medical communications, consulting, commercialization, and technology products and services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries.

