Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK) Given Positive Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their positive rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $28.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.78.
Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) traded up 1.15% on Monday, hitting $22.00. 550,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $534.29 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.27.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.
In related news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $75,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 99,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Loh sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $46,869.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,353.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,511 shares of company stock valued at $173,701. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 196.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Paratek), formerly Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of antibacterial therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry. Paratek’s antibacterial product candidates are omadacycline and sarecycline. Omadacycline is a broad-spectrum antibiotic for use as an empiric monotherapy for community-acquired bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and urinary tract infections (UTI).
