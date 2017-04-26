Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK) Given Positive Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their positive rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $28.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.78.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) traded up 1.15% on Monday, hitting $22.00. 550,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $534.29 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.27.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/paratek-pharmaceuticals-inc-prtk-earns-positive-rating-from-robert-w-baird-updated-updated.html.

In related news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $75,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 99,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Loh sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $46,869.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,353.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,511 shares of company stock valued at $173,701. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 196.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Paratek), formerly Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of antibacterial therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry. Paratek’s antibacterial product candidates are omadacycline and sarecycline. Omadacycline is a broad-spectrum antibiotic for use as an empiric monotherapy for community-acquired bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and urinary tract infections (UTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.