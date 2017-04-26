Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Pandora Media Inc (P)

Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the Internet radio service’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.20% from the company’s previous close.

P has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Pandora Media in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Pandora Media in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Pacific Crest reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pandora Media in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Aegis started coverage on Pandora Media in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Pandora Media in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pandora Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.59.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) traded down 0.37% on Thursday, reaching $10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600,288 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25. The stock’s market cap is $2.55 billion. Pandora Media has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $14.98.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The Internet radio service reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Pandora Media had a negative return on equity of 40.86% and a negative net margin of 24.77%. The company earned $392.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pandora Media will post ($0.42) EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Pandora Media Inc (P)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/pandora-media-inc-p-receives-buy-rating-from-canaccord-genuity-updated-updated.html.

In related news, insider Christopher W. Phillips sold 28,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $365,744.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,620.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Douglas Martin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $25,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 324,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,175,230.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,963 shares of company stock worth $1,212,464. Insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DIAM Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pandora Media during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pandora Media by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pandora Media during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pandora Media during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Pandora Media by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,315 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

About Pandora Media

Pandora Media, Inc (Pandora) is a music discovery platform, offering a personalized experience for each of its listeners wherever and whenever they want to listen to music, whether through earbuds, car speakers or live on stage. The Company delivers targeted messages to its listeners using a combination of audio, display and video advertisements.

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora Media Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora Media Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.