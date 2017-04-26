Pagegroup PLC (PAGE) Rating Reiterated by HSBC Holdings plc

Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They presently have a GBX 490 ($6.26) price target on the stock. HSBC Holdings plc’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pagegroup PLC from GBX 360 ($4.60) to GBX 390 ($4.99) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pagegroup PLC from GBX 400 ($5.11) to GBX 430 ($5.50) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.99) price objective on shares of Pagegroup PLC in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank AG raised Pagegroup PLC to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.84) to GBX 400 ($5.11) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on Pagegroup PLC from GBX 410 ($5.24) to GBX 440 ($5.63) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 432.18 ($5.53).

Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) opened at 496.30 on Monday. Pagegroup PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 156.30 and a 12 month high of GBX 504.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.54 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 444.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 407.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a GBX 8.23 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

About Pagegroup PLC

PageGroup plc, formerly Michael Page International plc, is engaged in the recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services. The Company’s segments include EMEA, United Kingdom, Asia Pacific and Americas. The Company is organized into approximately three brands operating at various levels of the market: Michael Page, Page Personnel and Page Executive.

