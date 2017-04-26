Pacific Continental Co. (PCBK) Position Cut by ICM Asset Management Inc. WA

ICM Asset Management Inc. WA lowered its stake in Pacific Continental Co. (NASDAQ:PCBK) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA owned approximately 0.06% of Pacific Continental worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Continental during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Continental during the third quarter valued at about $400,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Continental during the fourth quarter valued at about $629,000. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Pacific Continental by 32.6% in the third quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 37,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Continental during the third quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacific Continental Co. (NASDAQ:PCBK) traded up 1.38% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.80. 174,718 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.76 million, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.66. Pacific Continental Co. has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $26.85.

Pacific Continental (NASDAQ:PCBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 million. Pacific Continental had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 20.23%. Equities analysts expect that Pacific Continental Co. will post $1.30 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $28.00 price target on shares of Pacific Continental and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. FIG Partners lowered shares of Pacific Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Continental in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Pacific Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Pacific Continental Company Profile

Pacific Continental Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business activities are conducted through its subsidiary, Pacific Continental Bank (the Bank), an Oregon state-chartered bank with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank operates in three primary markets: Eugene, Oregon, Portland; Oregon/Southwest Washington, and Seattle, Washington.

