Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “In the past six months, shares of Pacific Biosciences underperformed the broader industry trend. Pacific Biosciences exhibited a promising fourth quarter of 2016, squarely beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Solid contribution from the Instrument and Consumable revenue platforms is a significant positive. We are also upbeat about the higher margin sales of the SequelTM System. However, headwinds related to the limited availability of SMRT cells (Single Molecule, Real-Time) for the Sequel system, flat contractual revenues in the last reported quarter and higher non-cash operating expenses are expected to mar the prospects over the long haul. Further more, the company expects the first-quarter of 2017 revenues to be lower than the fourth quarter, courtesy of the decline in contractual revenues.”

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.28.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) traded up 1.59% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.11. 552,837 shares of the stock were exchanged. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. The company’s market capitalization is $473.82 million.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm earned $25.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.84 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 75.50% and a negative net margin of 81.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post ($0.88) EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 352,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 17,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,449,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,903,000 after buying an additional 345,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 411,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 15,232 shares during the period. Finally, Airain ltd bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops and manufactures sequencing systems to help scientists resolve genetically complex problems. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. Its Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT) technology enables single molecule, real-time detection of biological processes.

