$0.00 in Sales Expected for Pacific Basin Ship (PCFBY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pacific Basin Ship (NASDAQ:PCFBY) to post sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pacific Basin Ship’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Basin Ship will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.3 billion per share. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pacific Basin Ship.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Basin Ship from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Pacific Basin Ship (NASDAQ:PCFBY) traded up 0.0000% during trading on Friday, reaching $3.5283. The firm’s market cap is $708.22 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15. Pacific Basin Ship has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $3.73.

