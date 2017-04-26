Pacer Trendpilot 450 ETF (PTMC) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Pacer Trendpilot 450 ETF (NYSE:PTMC) in a research note released on Monday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Pacer Trendpilot 450 ETF (NYSE:PTMC) opened at 28.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average of $26.76. Pacer Trendpilot 450 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $28.70.

