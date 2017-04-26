Outfront Media Inc (OUT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Outfront outperformed the Zacks categorized REIT – Equity Trust – Other industry over the past 3 months. Also, its estimate for 2017 moved north over the past 30 days. Recently, the company announced that over 1000 brands have utilized Outfront Mobile Network. Notably, the mobile ad delivery solution provided by Outfront offers marketers additional data analytics features and helps in drawing more audiences. Further, in Feb, the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2016 adjusted funds from operations (FFO) per share. The company’s huge geographic diversity, efforts to convert from traditional static billboard displays to digital billboard displays and low-cost out-of-home (OOH) platform augur well. But, cut-throat competition and rise in the interest rate remain concerns.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Outfront Media from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Outfront Media from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Outfront Media from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.57.

Shares of Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) traded down 0.34% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.67. The stock had a trading volume of 426,141 shares. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $397.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.43 million. Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently -1,942.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Outfront Media by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the third quarter worth about $144,000. WFG Advisors LP bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT), which provides advertising space (displays) on out-of-home advertising structures and sites in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments are U.S. Media and Other. The U.S. Media segment includes U.S. Billboard and Transit. The Other segment includes International and Sports Marketing.

