Osisko Mining Inc. Buys 3,000,000 Shares of Beaufield Resources Inc (BFD) Stock

Beaufield Resources Inc (CVE:BFD) insider Osisko Mining Inc. bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$900,000.00.

Osisko Mining Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 7th, Osisko Mining Inc. bought 549,500 shares of Beaufield Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$164,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Osisko Mining Inc. bought 42,400 shares of Beaufield Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,448.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Osisko Mining Inc. purchased 905,400 shares of Beaufield Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$226,350.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Osisko Mining Inc. purchased 2,896,500 shares of Beaufield Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$463,440.00.

About Beaufield Resources

Beaufield Resources Inc is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal resource properties in Canada. Its Tortigny property contains the Tortigny, Moleon, Crab Lake and Inco Boulder areas. It consists of over 550 claims covering approximately 290 square kilometers.

