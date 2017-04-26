Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Stake Decreased by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Middleton & Co Inc MA purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at about $5,108,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 9.1% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 12,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 76,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) traded up 0.59% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.95. 398,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.97. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $45.96 and a one year high of $61.97.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post $3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 44.18%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSM. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.06.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc is a multi-channel specialty retailer of products for the home. The Company operates retail stores in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Australia and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: e-commerce and retail. The e-commerce segment has various merchandising strategies, such as Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, PBteen, Williams-Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham, which sell its products through the Company’s e-commerce Websites and direct-mail catalogs.

