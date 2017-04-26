Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Stake Maintained by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. maintained its position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,507.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 177,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Independence Trust CO acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) traded up 0.79% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.74. 262,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $56.74 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.97. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $745.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.36 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post $3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ODFL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.71.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc is a union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national less-than-truckload (LTL) services. The Company’s LTL services include ground and air expedited transportation for time-sensitive shipments, consumer household pickup and delivery and freight delivery services throughout North America.

