Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Maintains Position in Alere Inc (ALR)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd maintained its position in Alere Inc (NYSE:ALR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,055,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned about 1.21% of Alere worth $41,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alere during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,653,000. Numeric Investors LLC bought a new position in Alere during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its position in Alere by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 2,031,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,180,000 after buying an additional 33,110 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Alere during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, GLG Partners LP increased its position in Alere by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. GLG Partners LP now owns 142,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 42,788 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alere Inc (NYSE:ALR) traded up 0.14% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.19. 2,709,279 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $4.28 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.19. Alere Inc has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $49.42.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/orbis-allan-gray-ltd-continues-to-hold-stake-in-alere-inc-alr-updated-updated.html.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alere from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Alere in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alere from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

About Alere

Alere Inc is a provider of health information through diagnostic tests. The Company’s segments include professional diagnostics, consumer diagnostics, and corporate and other. The professional diagnostics segment includes an array of diagnostic test products and other in vitro diagnostic tests marketed to medical professionals and laboratories for detection of diseases and conditions within its areas of focus.

Receive News & Ratings for Alere Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alere Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.