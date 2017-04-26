Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Purchases Shares of 590,783 Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 590,783 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,650,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned about 0.36% of Centennial Resource Development at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,947,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,567,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,556,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,563,000. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) traded down 2.13% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.02. 1,327,345 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $3.44 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.66. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $20.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Company’s assets are concentrated in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin.

