134,767 Shares in Tenaris SA (TS) Acquired by Orbis Allan Gray Ltd

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 134,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tenaris SA during the fourth quarter worth about $12,749,000. 3G Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Tenaris SA during the fourth quarter worth about $35,710,000. American National Insurance Co. TX acquired a new stake in Tenaris SA during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. increased its stake in Tenaris SA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 175,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tenaris SA by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 16.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) traded up 0.52% on Wednesday, hitting $32.95. 2,511,289 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.85. Tenaris SA has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 350.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm earned $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Tenaris SA had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenaris SA will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tenaris SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Simmons upped their price target on shares of Tenaris SA from $40.50 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tenaris SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenaris SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenaris SA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About Tenaris SA

Tenaris SA is a holding company, which is a steel producer with production facilities in Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, United States and Guatemala. The Company supplies round steel bars and flat steel products for its pipes business. It operates through Tubes business segment. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products, and related services primarily for the oil and gas industry, principally oil country tubular goods (OCTG) used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that include in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

