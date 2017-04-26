OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) in a research report released on Friday morning. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
OMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point raised shares of OneMain Holdings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of OneMain Holdings from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush raised shares of OneMain Holdings from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OneMain Holdings in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain Holdings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. OneMain Holdings presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.44.
Shares of OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) opened at 24.75 on Friday. OneMain Holdings has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51.
OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business earned $567 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.08 million. OneMain Holdings had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 6.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings will post $3.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings during the third quarter valued at $2,467,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of OneMain Holdings by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of OneMain Holdings by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,309,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,525,000 after buying an additional 90,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OneMain Holdings by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after buying an additional 54,241 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About OneMain Holdings
OneMain Holdings, Inc is a financial services holding company. The Company is a consumer finance company, which is engaged in providing personal loan products; credit and non-credit insurance, and service loans owned by it and service or subservice loans owned by third-parties. The Company’s segments include Consumer and Insurance; Acquisitions and Servicing; Real Estate, and Other.
