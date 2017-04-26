OM Asset Management PLC (OMAM) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

OM Asset Management PLC (NYSE:OMAM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OMAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OM Asset Management PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $17.00 target price on OM Asset Management PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OM Asset Management PLC in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

OM Asset Management PLC (NYSE:OMAM) opened at 15.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.76. OM Asset Management PLC has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $15.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55.

OM Asset Management PLC (NYSE:OMAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. OM Asset Management PLC had a return on equity of 75.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. The business earned $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that OM Asset Management PLC will post $1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. OM Asset Management PLC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

In related news, CEO Peter L. Bain sold 21,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $322,654.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 890,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,340,034.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Belgrad sold 27,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $409,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,944 shares of company stock valued at $4,699,547 in the last three months. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OM Asset Management PLC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $601,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in OM Asset Management PLC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,850,000. Mangrove Partners increased its position in OM Asset Management PLC by 127.9% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 506,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,048,000 after buying an additional 284,394 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in OM Asset Management PLC by 2.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,222,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,001,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC increased its position in OM Asset Management PLC by 3.3% in the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,968,000 after buying an additional 31,755 shares in the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OM Asset Management PLC

OM Asset Management plc is a global, diversified, multi-boutique asset management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated its business through its eight Affiliates, each of which operated autonomously and employed its own investment processes. Its Affiliates include Acadian Asset Management LLC; Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC; Campbell Global, LLC; Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC; Heitman LLC; Investment Counselors of Maryland, LLC; Landmark Partners, LLC, and Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley LLC.

