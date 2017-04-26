Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN) Receives Hold Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 118.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ocwen Financial Corp in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocwen Financial Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocwen Financial Corp in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.81.

Shares of Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) opened at 2.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90. The stock’s market cap is $283.93 million. Ocwen Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $6.15.

Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.11. Ocwen Financial Corp had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.54%. The company earned $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ocwen Financial Corp will post ($0.49) EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial Corp by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 336,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial Corp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 69,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial Corp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 112,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial Corp by 22.5% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 79,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 14,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial Corp by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 39,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ocwen Financial Corp

Ocwen Financial Corporation is a financial services holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, originates and services loans. The Company’s segments include Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Company’s Servicing segment consists of its residential servicing business. The Company’s Lending segment is focused on originating and purchasing conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans.

