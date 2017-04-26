Oceaneering International (OII) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

OII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Howard Weil upgraded Oceaneering International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp. upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.42.

Shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) traded up 0.87% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,100 shares. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 106.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.08.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company earned $488 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.37 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 1.08%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post ($0.21) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director Paul B. Murphy, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $98,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,476.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 7.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 44,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 9.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 11,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc is an oilfield provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, with a focus on deepwater applications. The Company’s business segments are contained within two businesses: services and products provided to the oil and gas industry (Oilfield) and all other services and products (Advanced Technologies).

