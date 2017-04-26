Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Inc.

Wealthfront Inc. lowered its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. Wealthfront Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apriem Advisors boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.8% in the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 47.5% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 36.3% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.9% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) traded down 0.11% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.43. 3,559,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.36 and a 200-day moving average of $67.99. The stock’s market capitalization is $47.71 billion.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The firm earned $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post $1.00 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America Corp lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

In other news, insider Vicki A. Hollub acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.72 per share, with a total value of $940,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 76,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,848.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Chazen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $251,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,472,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,598,282.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $3,384,080 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Occidental) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates through three segments: oil and gas, chemical (OxyChem), and midstream and marketing. The oil and gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

