Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,655,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 83,561 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.35% of Occidental Petroleum worth $189,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 3,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,593,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,263,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) traded down 0.11% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.43. 3,559,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $47.71 billion. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $78.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.99.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm earned $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

OXY has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America Corp lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Barclays PLC dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.38.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,541,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,830,092. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicki A. Hollub acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.72 per share, with a total value of $940,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,848.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,080 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Occidental) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates through three segments: oil and gas, chemical (OxyChem), and midstream and marketing. The oil and gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

