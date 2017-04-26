Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by Raymond James Financial, Inc. in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NTNX. Morgan Stanley cut Nutanix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Summit Redstone reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.90.

Shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) opened at 16.30 on Thursday. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.33 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average is $26.67.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.18. The business earned $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post ($1.49) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Vi sold 158,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $2,954,403.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,689.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Sangster sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $5,634,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 940,609 shares of company stock valued at $17,173,273 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Mark Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc is a United States-based company, which provides an enterprise cloud platform that converges silos of server, virtualization and storage into an integrated solution. The Company’s enterprise cloud platform connects to public cloud services. It has operations in the United States; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Asia-Pacific, and Other Americas.

