Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Now Covered by Bank of America Corp

Investment analysts at Bank of America Corp initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America Corp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $34.00 price objective on Nutanix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.90.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) opened at 16.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.67. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.33 billion. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $46.78.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.18. The company earned $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.40 million. Nutanix’s revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post ($1.49) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Vi sold 389,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $6,886,503.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Sangster sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $5,634,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,405 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 940,609 shares of company stock worth $17,173,273 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth $185,000. Mark Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth $222,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth $259,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc is a United States-based company, which provides an enterprise cloud platform that converges silos of server, virtualization and storage into an integrated solution. The Company’s enterprise cloud platform connects to public cloud services. It has operations in the United States; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Asia-Pacific, and Other Americas.

