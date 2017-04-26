Nucor Co. (NUE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $67.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Annual estimates for Nucor have been going up of late. The company has provided an upbeat guidance for first-quarter 2017. It sees higher profits for the quarter on improved performance in its Steel Mills unit. Nucor remains committed to expand its production capabilities and grow its business through strategic acquisitions. The company is also seeing continued momentum in the automotive market. The company's diversified consumer base should also benefit it by preventing it from being highly dependent on a particular end market sector. However, Nucor has underperformed the Zacks categorized Steel-Producers industry over a year.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nucor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on Nucor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on Nucor from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.91.

Shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) traded up 1.36% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.77. 2,002,297 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.49 and a 200-day moving average of $58.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $68.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor will post $4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.94%.

In other Nucor news, insider Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $790,376.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,429.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 52,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $3,293,121.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,889,495.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $492,657,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $174,975,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 905.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,715,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,637,000 after buying an additional 2,445,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nucor by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,873,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,182,877,000 after buying an additional 1,301,263 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 153.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,359,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,251,000 after buying an additional 822,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation (Nucor) manufactures steel and steel products. The Company produces direct reduced iron (DRI) for use in its steel mills. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products and raw materials. The steel mills segment produces and distributes sheet steel (hot-rolled, cold-rolled and galvanized), plate steel, structural steel (wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling and sheet piling) and bar steel (blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing bar, merchant bar, wire rod and special bar quality).

