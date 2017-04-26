Novae Group Plc (NVA) Insider Matthew K. Fosh Sells 15,628 Shares

Novae Group Plc (LON:NVA) insider Matthew K. Fosh sold 15,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 625 ($7.99), for a total value of £97,675 ($124,872.16).

Novae Group Plc (LON:NVA) opened at 624.40 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is GBX 390.05 million. Novae Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 562.10 and a 12 month high of GBX 858.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 627.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 696.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.21%.

WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/novae-group-plc-nva-insider-matthew-k-fosh-sells-15628-shares-updated.html.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVA shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.87) target price on shares of Novae Group Plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 732 ($9.36) target price on shares of Novae Group Plc in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Stockdale Securities raised Novae Group Plc to an “add” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 780 ($9.97) to GBX 760 ($9.72) in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novae Group Plc in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Novae Group Plc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 786.80 ($10.06).

Novae Group Plc Company Profile

Novae Group plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in a diversified property and casualty (re)insurance business. The Company operates in three segments: Property; Casualty, and Marine, Aviation & Political Risk (MAP). The Property segment comprises approximately 10 underwriting units.

Receive News & Ratings for Novae Group Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novae Group Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.