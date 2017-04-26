Zacks Investment Research Lowers NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) to Sell

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative product candidates targeting the treatment or prevention of a wide range of infections in hospital and non-hospital environments. NovaBay has discovered and is developing a class of antimicrobial compounds, which it has named Aganocide compounds, which are based upon small molecules that are generated by white blood cells that defend the body against invading pathogens. NovaBay believes that Aganocide compounds could form a platform on which to create a variety of products to address differing needs in the treatment and prevention of bacterial and viral infections, including Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NBY. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Laidlaw began coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) traded down 1.82% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,253 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $51.21 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $5.29.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops products for the eye care market. The Company focuses on commercializing prescription Avenova for managing hygiene of the eyelids and lashes in the United States. Avenova is an eye care product formulated with a form of hypochlorous acid called Neutrox.

