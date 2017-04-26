Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) Short Interest Update

Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,752 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 342,216 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,004 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NWPX shares. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Northwest Pipe Company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Pipe Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe Company during the third quarter worth about $144,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Northwest Pipe Company by 23.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Northwest Pipe Company by 330,330.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 33,033 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Northwest Pipe Company by 12.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 285,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 31,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Northwest Pipe Company by 6.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 89,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) traded down 0.82% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.44. 32,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29. Northwest Pipe Company has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The stock’s market capitalization is $138.68 million.

About Northwest Pipe Company

Northwest Pipe Company is a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems. The Company operates through two segments. The Water Transmission segment produces steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure, and has approximately eight manufacturing facilities, located in Portland, Oregon; Denver, Colorado; Adelanto, California; Parkersburg, West Virginia; Saginaw, Texas; St.

