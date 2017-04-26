Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Jefferies Group LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 38.19% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Pipe Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) traded down 0.82% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.44. 23,277 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29. The stock’s market cap is $138.68 million. Northwest Pipe Company has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $19.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWPX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe Company during the third quarter worth $144,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe Company by 23.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe Company by 330,330.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 33,033 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe Company by 12.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 285,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 31,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe Company by 6.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 89,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe Company

Northwest Pipe Company is a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems. The Company operates through two segments. The Water Transmission segment produces steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure, and has approximately eight manufacturing facilities, located in Portland, Oregon; Denver, Colorado; Adelanto, California; Parkersburg, West Virginia; Saginaw, Texas; St.

