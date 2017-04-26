Chegg Inc (CHGG) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Chegg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) opened at 8.39 on Tuesday. Chegg has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $8.78. The firm’s market cap is $770.45 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.68 million. Chegg had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 15,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $130,635.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 669,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,722,403.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Chegg by 8.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 2,066,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after buying an additional 154,230 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Chegg by 8.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,156,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,287,000 after buying an additional 168,008 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Chegg by 23.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the third quarter valued at $105,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc is a student-first connected learning platform. The Company helps students study for college admission exams, find the colleges, get grades and test scores while in school, and find internships that allow them to gain skills to help them enter the workforce after college. The Company matches domestic and international students with colleges, universities and other academic institutions (collectively referred to as colleges) in the United States.

