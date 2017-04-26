Norges Bank Invests $19.414 Million in Rexnord Corp (RXN)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 991,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.96% of Rexnord Corp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexnord Corp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 144,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Rexnord Corp by 5.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 272,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 14,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Rexnord Corp by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,180,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,689,000 after buying an additional 137,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rexnord Corp by 32.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 15,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rexnord Corp by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 320,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) traded up 1.46% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.29. 302,840 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average is $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 1.62. Rexnord Corp has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $24.55.

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rexnord Corp had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company earned $452 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rexnord Corp will post $1.30 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/norges-bank-takes-position-in-rexnord-corp-rxn-updated.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexnord Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $755,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,840.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 32,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $735,873.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rexnord Corp

Rexnord Corporation is a multi-platform industrial company. The Company operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.