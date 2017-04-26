Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Nomura

Stock analysts at Nomura started coverage on shares of Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Nomura’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong Flooring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) traded up 0.57% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.47. 56,551 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.78 million and a P/E ratio of 59.00. Armstrong Flooring has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The construction company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Armstrong Flooring had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm earned $271.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.18 million. Armstrong Flooring’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Armstrong Flooring will post $0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc produces flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of residential, commercial and institutional buildings. The Company designs, manufactures, sources and sells resilient and wood flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments: Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring.

