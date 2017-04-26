Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Coverage Initiated at Nomura

Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Imperial Capital reissued an in-line rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) traded down 0.17% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.64. 485,989 shares of the stock traded hands. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $103.86 and a one year high of $137.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post $7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 35.64%.

In other news, VP Steven J. Stafstrom sold 4,064 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $528,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph R. Voelker sold 412 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,490 shares of company stock worth $15,593,556. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $6,243,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $8,143,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 79,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc is a global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, mechanical access solutions, such as automatic doors and commercial locking systems, electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and products and services for various industrial applications.

